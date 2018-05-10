May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Britain condemns Iran's attack on Israel

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 13:35
LONDON - Britain condemns Iran's attacks on Israel and calls on Russia to use its influence in Syria to stop any further attacks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli army bases.

"We condemn Iran's attack on Israel. Israel has every right to defend itself," the spokesman told reporters.

"We call on Iran to refrain from any further attacks and for calm on all sides. We call on Russia to use its influence in Syria to prevent further Iranian attacks."


