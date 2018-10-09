October 09 2018
|
Tishrai, 30, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Britain seeks Saudi explanation for missing journalist Khashoggi

By REUTERS
October 9, 2018 16:56
LONDON - Britain's foreign minister Jeremy Hunt called on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

The disappearance of Khashoggi, previously a prominent newspaper editor in Saudi Arabia and an adviser to its former head of intelligence, has sparked global concern.

"Just met the Saudi ambassador to seek urgent answers over Jamal Khashoggi," Hunt said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Violence against journalists worldwide is going up and is a grave threat to freedom of expression. If media reports prove correct, we will treat the incident seriously - friendships depend on shared values."

