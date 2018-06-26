Car with 5-year-old inside stolen

Breaking news.
A car, with a five-year-old boy inside, was repoted stolen in the West Bank. The suspect was reported driving toward the village of Ni'lin, and when the thief realized there was a child inside they stopped on the side of the road and allowed the child to disembark from the vehicle before continuing on.
Police said child appears to be unharmed.
Police said IDF forces were joining police forces en route to the scene.