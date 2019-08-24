Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China warns U.S. to stop wrong trade actions or face consequences

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 14:47
  BEIJING - China said on Saturday it strongly opposes Washington's decision to levy additional tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods and warned the United States of consequences if it does not end its "wrong actions."

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington will impose an additional 5% duty the Chinese goods, hours after Beijing unveiled its latest retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of US goods, in the latest tit-for-tat moves in their bilateral trade dispute.

China's commerce ministry said in a statement the United States should not misjudge the situation or underestimate the resolve of the Chinese people.


