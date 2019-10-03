Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Climate change activists spray red paint at UK Treasury from fire engine

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 12:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Climate change activists used a fire engine to spray red paint at the facade of the British finance ministry on Thursday, a Reuters reporter said.

The activists drove up to the British Treasury in a fire engine and sprayed red paint through the hose onto the building, though at one point they lost control of the hose.

After the stunt, four activists in stood atop the fire engine which had a banner saying "Stop funding climate death." The steps of the Treasury were soaked in red paint.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
UK PM Johnson says Brexit resolution some way off

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings