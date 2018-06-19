June 19 2018
Tammuz, 6, 5778
Common ground emerging on Syria constitution, more talks planned

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 16:02
GENEVA - Senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey held "substantive" talks on Tuesday on how Syria's constitutional committee will be set up and will function, and more such talks are planned within weeks, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said in a statement.

"During the meeting, constructive exchanges and substantive discussions took place on issues relevant to the establishment and functioning of a constitutional committee, and some common ground is beginning to emerge," said the statement after talks in Geneva.


