The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: 5,808 people are sick, 235 dead - only 66 intubated

The numbers come in support of a decision by the government on Monday to reduce restrictions on the public.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 5, 2020 11:19
Israeli students at the Orot Etzion school in Efrat wear protective face masks as they return to school for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Israeli students at the Orot Etzion school in Efrat wear protective face masks as they return to school for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
The coronavirus crisis continued to subside in Israel on Tuesday, as the number of people diagnosed with the virus dropped by 75 to 5,808 and the number of people recovered increased by 81 to 10,223. Only 66 people are intubated and 237 have died.
The numbers come in support of a decision by the government on Monday to reduce restrictions on the public. Effective immediately, groups of 20 people can gather and first-degree relatives can meet, including the elderly with their children and grandchildren.
There is no longer any limit on movement from home.
In addition, more businesses and activities are now allowed to open, including libraries, hotels and guest houses, nature reserves and heritage sites, national parks and zoos. Elective medical treatments and complementary medicine have also resumed.
By Thursday, malls and marketplaces can open, too.
Wedding ceremonies can have 50 guests starting from Lag B'Omer. And circumcisions may be held with up to 19 people (as opposed to 10) in attendance.
Nonetheless, social distancing rules are still in place and the public must wear masks and keep a distance of at least two meters from one antoher.
On Tuesday, the Cabinet decided to extend the validity of the authorization of the Shabak to assist in the national effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus until June 16 or until completion of the legislative process.
The decision will be submitted to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval.


Tags health Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by