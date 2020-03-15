The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus forces closure of all French ski resorts

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2020 10:22
All French ski resorts are closing on Sunday and will not reopen for the rest of the season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, ski resort operators said, dealing another heavy blow to a France's tourism industry.
"The ski season ends today," Domaines Skiables de France, which group's the country's resort operators, said on Twitter. "Holiday-makers and professionals, we're all passionate about skiing and must face up to the seriousness of the situation."Most resorts usually close in April or early May. The shutdown comes just three weeks before the French and British school holidays, one of the busiest periods of the season.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Saturday evening that France would shut all shops, restaurants and entertainment sites.
Bennett signs order mobilizing 2,000 IDF reserve personnel
Minister Deri: Beach season to be delayed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 11:33 AM
Al-Aqsa, Dome of the Rock closed to prevent coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 11:26 AM
Laniado Hospital bans visitors until further notice
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 11:13 AM
UK to begin isolating over-70s to protect them from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 11:12 AM
Jordan confirms six new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 10:41 AM
Vatican: Papal Easter events to be held without faithful attending
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 10:00 AM
Ten cars vandalized in Palestinian town near Nablus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 09:04 AM
Health Minister tried to keep Haredi schools open in coronavirus outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 08:41 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 2.5 cm over the weekend
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 08:32 AM
Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 08:13 AM
Israeli soccer leagues begin talks in attempt to ease financial losses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 07:23 AM
El Salvador enacts emergency measures due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:23 AM
Due to coronavirus, Australia will impose isolation on foreign arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:13 AM
Argentina bars non-residents from countries highly affected by coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 06:00 AM
