Coronavirus patient breaks quarantine, found in car of unlicensed teen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 1, 2020 17:08
Police caught a coronavirus patient who escaped quarantine in the car of a 15-year-old driving without a license. 
The police initially stopped the car for suspicious activity, and soon realized that the driver looked too young to be driving. After discovering that the driver did not have a license, they realized that the passenger in his car, in his mid-twenties, has the coronavirus and escaped from quarantine. 
The passenger with coronavirus was given a NIS 5,000 fine for breaking coronavirus regulations, and was returned to his home. The 15-year-old driver was given court summons for unlicensed driving. 


