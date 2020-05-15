The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Number of coronavirus patients in Israel drops to 3,519, 49 intubated

Gov't approves events in open spaces, school buses.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 16, 2020 11:46
An Israeli girl stands as she hold balloons at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An Israeli girl stands as she hold balloons at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The government approved allowing events to take place at event gardens or in public spaces, so long as they adhere to Health Ministry guidelines. 
The Friday decision, made via phone conference, came at the request of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and as the number of coronavirus cases in Israel continues to decline.
The number of people who died from coronavirus in Israel has reached 267. As of Saturday, there are 3,519 active cases of the virus, among them 49 who are intubated.
According to the new regulation, up to 50 people will be able to attend events. The spaces will need to be large enough to ensure that attendees can maintain a two-meter distance. 
As expected, people will need to wear masks and maintain all personal hygiene rules. 
The Education Ministry solved the school bus challenge that threatened to delay the opening of some Israeli schools a day after the government approved opening classrooms in full.
School buses will begin operating in a limited capacity on Sunday and will gradually increase activity as local authorities are ready. 
"We are completing a complex and important process of returning to normal,” said Education Minister Rafi Peretz. “Despite all the criticism, the education system is back on track, including now having a solution to the issue of transportation - all adhering to the guidelines we set forth to keep the children and teachers healthy.”
Each school bus will bring to and from school the same children each day. The driver will be tasked with ensuring there is no crowding at the bus entrance and that all students wear masks.
Like on public buses, no students will sit in the row behind the driver. 
The decision comes at the right time. On Thursday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans to reopen the education system in full beginning Sunday in cities with low rates of infection, gradually introducing back grades four through 10 to a full five-day-a-week schedule.
Classes will resume in accordance with the readiness of the local authorities, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.
At school, good hygiene will be strictly enforced, including regular hand washing and maintaining a distance of two meters between students. Younger students will wear masks in open spaces and during breaks, and older children will wear them even while learning.
If coronavirus is detected at a school, it will be closed and anyone who was near the patient will enter 14 days of isolation, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.


