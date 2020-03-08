The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cruise ship idled by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2020 10:31
The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the nearby port of Oakland, scheduled to arrive on Monday, the cruise line said on Saturday.
Princess Cruises, a unit of the world's leading cruise operator, Carnival Corp, which owns the ship, said its information about the ship's destination comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is coordinating the operation with state and local officials.
Authorities announced on Friday that 21 crew members and passengers had tested positive for coronavirus aboard the ocean liner, which has been linked with at least four previous cases of the potentially lethal respiratory disease.
