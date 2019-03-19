Cuban migrants kidnapped at Mexican border released

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MEXICO CITY, March 18 - A group of Cuban migrants reported as kidnapped at Mexico's northern border has been released, a newspaper reported on Monday, as officials continued probing the disappearances of other migrants in the region.
Thirteen Cubans kidnapped in the border city of Reynosa in Tamaulipas were released on Sunday and appeared to make their way to the United States, newspaper El Universal said, citing a family member of a kidnapped migrant who was sent a video of the people walking to the U.S. border.
The newspaper reported that a criminal group demanding ransom kidnapped several of the migrants a week before, holding them with nine other Cuban migrants who were previously kidnapped.
The state government said it had not received any kidnapping reports related to the group. The Cuban embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference on Monday that officials were still looking for 22 people, thought to be migrants, who were kidnapped by armed men from a bus in early March in Tamaulipas.
Violent clashes among criminal gangs in the state have led to high rates of murders and disappearances for years.
Lopez Obrador also said that Mexico is making progress in reaching an agreement with the United States on investment in Central America and Mexico to reduce migration.
The United States will commit billions of dollars toward development in the region as part of a plan to strengthen local economies and discourage migration, officials said in December.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>