At his daily briefing, Cuomo announced new rules to protect nursing home patients, including mandating that hospitals cannot discharge a COVID-19 patient to a nursing home until the person has tested negative for the disease.

All nursing homes in New York state will be required to test staff twice a week for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus in its most fertile breeding ground."That is a rule, not an 'I appreciate it if you did'," Cuomo said, adding that facilities would lose their license if they do not adhere to the rules.