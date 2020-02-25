Defense Minister Bennett approves new appointments to IDF General Staff

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approved on Tuesday several new appointments to the IDF General Staff.Tamir Yadai will head Central Command, Uri Gordin will head Home Front Command, Tal Kalman will head Strategy and Iran Directorate.The last unit was created in February by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and is dedicated and focused on analyzing threats posed by Iran and planning and incorporating military strategy as well as designing and coordinating Israel’s campaign against the Islamic Republic. Tomer Bar will head the Force Design Directorate, focusing on multibranch force design and oversee the development of new combat weapons and techniques.Bar and Gordin will be promoted to the rank of major general to head their respective directorates.