Donald Trump to visit El Paso

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 01:35
 US President Donald Trump is planning to pay a visit to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, four days after a mass shooting that is being investigated by authorities as a hate crime left 22 people dead, Mayor Dee Margo said on Monday.

Trump read a statement at the White House on Monday saying that Americans "must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," and he blamed the internet and violent video games for fostering violence.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso native who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, told the El Paso Times that Trump should stay away from the city, saying the president "helped create what we saw in El Paso." 


