Driver shot after breaking through Jerusalem checkpoint

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 00:13
A resident of east Jerusalem was shot after continuing to drive through a checkpoint after police ordered him to stop, according to a Israel Police spokesperson.

The suspect fled from the scene and was later located at a hospital in east Jerusalem where he went to receive treatment. The background of the incident is currently being investigated.


