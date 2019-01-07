EU again rules out reworking Brexit deal

Breaking news.
BRUSSELS - The European Commission repeated on Monday that EU leaders would not renegotiate a Brexit treaty agreed last month with Prime Minister Theresa May and was pressing on with planning for Britain to crash out of the Union without a deal.
"The deal that is on the table is the best and the only deal possible," chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters when asked about a phone conversation on Friday between May and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker."This deal will not be renegotiated."
He also repeated that there were no talks planned between negotiators from the two sides as "negotiations are complete".
Schinas repeated that Juncker's conversation with May on Friday was "friendly" and that the two would speak again this week.
May has failed to win parliamentary support for the treaty she agree with fellow leaders of the European Union last month and is expected to put it to a vote next week. At a summit on Dec. 14, she urged EU leaders to modify some terms but they insisted they would not reopen the agreement.
