EU says committed to Iran nuclear deal, will not reimpose sanctions

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 11:46
BRUSSELS - The European Union will stick to the Iran nuclear deal despite the United States' decision to pull out and will ensure that Tehran does not face any EU sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 accord.

"As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments... the EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal," the 28 EU governments said in a joint statement.

"The lifting of nuclear related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement ... The EU stresses its commitment to ensuring that this can continue to be delivered," they said.


