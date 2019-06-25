Edelstein: Hope there won't be third election

Breaking news.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein expressed hope that Israel's second election in four months will be clean and that there will not be a third election in a row on Tuesday at the first meeting Central Elections Committee at the Knesset.
Interior Minister Arye Deri called the repeat election "completely unnecessary" and blamed it on Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman without mentioning him by name.He also blamed Liberman for the budget cut approved in Sunday's cabinet meeting. Deri called for cameras to be placed in every polling station in Israel, in order to prevent vote tampering and fraud.
the head of the committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer expressed satisfaction that there was no foreign intervention in the April 9 election and also expressed hope that there would not be in the September 17 election.
