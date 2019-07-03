Edelstein: No way to cancel elections

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein tweeted on Wednesday that the elections cannot be canceled.
"In the past days I was asked to promote for you, the citizens of Israel, the cancellation of these redundant elections and save billions for you," Edelstein wrote. "Unfortunately, not all factions cooperated, thus we cannot cancel the elections."Blue and White second MK Yair Lapid replied to Edelstein on Twitter, saying "If you want to save billions, let's create a government without [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>