Eight-year old Israeli girl drowns on vacation in Greece

The Israeli Consulate in Athens, Greece is aiding the girl's family and helping to transport the body back to Israel for burial.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 1, 2019 13:54
swimming pool under water illustrative

swimming pool under water illustrative. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
An eight-year old Israeli girl drowned in a hotel pool in Hersonissos, Crete on Wednesday, Maariv reported. 

Local media outlets reported that the drowning occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the hotel pool where the girl was with her parents and two brothers, in the town of Hersonissos in northern Crete. The girl was unconscious when found in the water and an ambulance was called to the scene.

The medical staff attempted to resuscitate her for several minutes and evacuated her to the hospital, where her death was confirmed.

Authorities are investigating if there were adequate rescue services at the scene or a lifeguard.

This is a developing story.

