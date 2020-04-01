El Al grounds all flights until May 2

Israeli airline El Al said on Wednesday that it would ground all scheduled flights to and from Israel until May 2, extending a decision made last week.The across-the-board cancellations, originally announced until April 4, followed a sharp decline in demand, concern for passenger and staff health and the need to reduce expenditures until the outbreak subsides."Rescue flights" to repatriate Israeli nationals abroad will continue in accordance with requests made by the Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry.