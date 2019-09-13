Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

European powers urge Iran to return to nuclear accord compliance

By REUTERS
September 13, 2019 18:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 PARIS - France, Britain and Germany, the European parties to Iran's nuclear accord, on Friday expressed deep concern at Tehran's violations of the 2015 deal and urged it to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed in its report of Sept. 8 that advanced centrifuges had been installed or were being installed in Natanz. We are deeply concerned by these activities," the European powers said in their first joint statement since an IAEA briefing earlier this week.

"We continue to support the JCPoA (nuclear accord) and urge Iran to reverse its activities that violate its JCPoA commitments, and to refrain from all further action."

"We call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 13, 2019
Netanyahu: 'Gantz's advisor was behind white house spying leak'

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut