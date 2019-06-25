European stocks hit by Iran tensions

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
European shares dipped early on Tuesday, as investors shied away from riskier assets in the face of a new round of U.S. sanctions against Iran and doubts over whether Washington and Beijing will make any progress on trade at a G20 summit this week.
President Donald Trump targeted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials with sanctions on Monday and Tehran said the sanctions imposed on its top officials permanently closed the path to diplomacy between the countries.
A U.S. official also said on Monday that Trump was "comfortable with any outcome" from talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the meetings beginning on Friday.
The resulting anxiety on global markets weakened Asian stocks and sent investors scurrying for the traditional security of gold, the Swiss franc and the yen.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0710 GMT, with the technology sector bucking the trend on the back of Capgemini's purchase of engineering and digital services company Altran for 3.6 billion euros ($4.10 billion).
Capgemini shares rose 7% and those in rival SAP SE 0.3%, pushing the sector around half a percent higher, while Altran surged 21%.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>