June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Explosion rocks Zimbabwe stadium where President Mnangagwa addressed rally

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 16:53
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

HARARE - An explosion rocked a stadium in Zimbabwe where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a rally on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding the head of state was unhurt and taken to safety.

"There has been an incident at Bulawayo (White City Stadium) where the president was addressing a rally. This is now a police issue but the president is safe at Bulawayo State House," spokesman George Charamba told Reuters.

"We are still to get information on what exactly happened as we understand that some people could have been injured as this happened in the VIP tent."


