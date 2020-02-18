Explosive balloon found in orchard near Kibbutz Alumim

An explosive balloon with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attached to it was found in an orchard near Kibbutz Alumim, a community in the Sde Negev Regional Council, according to the police.A sapper came to the area to investigate. A spokesperson from Israel Police said that units in the south responded to a suspicious object that landed in the area. Bomb disposal experts also came to the area to remove the object and prevent any danger to the public. Israel Police also called upon the public not to approach balloons or suspicious objects, and to contact them immediately if such items are found. The launching of balloons by Gazans have continued despite rumors that Hamas is considering preventing their use. Hamas reportedly sent a message to Israel last week announcing that it would unilaterally stop launching explosive balloons into Israeli territory. The report added that the message arrived a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the terror organization ruling over the Gaza Strip in an interview on Channel 12, saying that, "we are preparing a big surprise for Hamas – and if they don't change, we'll use it."Over a dozen rockets and mortars as well as countless explosive balloons and condoms have been launched towards Gaza periphery communities in recent weeks.