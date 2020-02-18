The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Explosive balloon found in orchard near Kibbutz Alumim

Bomb disposal experts also came to the area to remove the object and prevent any danger to the public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 11:53
A Palestinian incendiary balloon that landed in a field in Israel (photo credit: ESHKOL REGIONAL COUNCIL)
A Palestinian incendiary balloon that landed in a field in Israel
(photo credit: ESHKOL REGIONAL COUNCIL)
An explosive balloon with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attached to it was found in an orchard near Kibbutz Alumim, a community in the Sde Negev Regional Council, according to the police.
A sapper came to the area to investigate. A spokesperson from Israel Police said that units in the south responded to a suspicious object that landed in the area. Bomb disposal experts also came to the area to remove the object and prevent any danger to the public.
Israel Police also called upon the public not to approach balloons or suspicious objects, and to contact them immediately if such items are found.
The launching of balloons by Gazans have continued despite rumors that Hamas is considering preventing their use. Hamas reportedly sent a message to Israel last week announcing that it would unilaterally stop launching explosive balloons into Israeli territory.
The report added that the message arrived a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the terror organization ruling over the Gaza Strip in an interview on Channel 12, saying that, "we are preparing a big surprise for Hamas – and if they don't change, we'll use it."
Over a dozen rockets and mortars as well as countless explosive balloons and condoms have been launched towards Gaza periphery communities in recent weeks.



Tags Gaza Hamas incendiary balloons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by