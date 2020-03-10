Fifth AIPAC attendee tested postive for coronavirus

A Montreal area MP, Anthony Housefather, announced he entered self-isolation after attending AIPAC's conference, CTV News
reported.
In fact, he said he was informed that someone from Toronto, who also attended the conference, tested positive for the coronavirus. “Toronto Public Health has to do tracing of that individual and so we were advised to stay at home await their recommendation. Out of an abundance of caution, I am self-isolating at home awaiting further instruction from Toronto Public Health officials," he added. That man would be the fifth coronavirus case identified from AIPAC.
Furthermore, Toronto’s Beth Sholom Synagogue announced it will be entirely closed March 9 and 10 after one of its lay leaders who attended the AIPAC conference was tested positive for the coronavirus, Haaretz
reported.