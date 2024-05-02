First Israeli airstrikes since Iran escalation reported in Damascus area

Alleged Israeli airstrikes were reported in the Damascus area on Thursday night for the first time since several senior commanders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in early April.

According to Reuters, the airstrike on Thursday targeted a building used by Syrian security forces near Damascus.

Syrian opposition sources reported that the strike targeted a site near Najha, south of Damascus.

Initial reports indicated that several people were injured in the strikes. The scene of the assassination in Damascus (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

Last strike targeted IRGC commanders near Iranian embassy

The last alleged Israeli airstrikes to target the Damascus area were reported in early April, when a strike targeted a building next to the Iranian embassy, killing Mohammad Reza Zahedi — a commander in the IRGC responsible for operations in Syria and Lebanon - and several other senior IRGC commanders.

About two weeks later, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles toward Israel in response. While the IDF, the US, and several regional and international partners succeeded in downing most of the missiles and drones, some of the missiles fell on a base in southern Israel, and shrapnel from the missiles seriously wounded a 7-year-old Bedouin girl.

This is a developing story.