First Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus found healthy, released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 12:32
One of the four Israelis that contracted the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has tested healthy and was released from the hospital.Until now, the Israeli has been in a military hospital in Tokyo.
