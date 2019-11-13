Five rockets intercepted over Ashkelon

Five Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] rockets were intercepted over the southern city of Ashkelon on Wednesday evening, Channel 12 news reported.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 13, 2019 21:12
Five Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] rockets were intercepted over the southern city of Ashkelon on Wednesday evening, Channel 12 news reported. One fragment from an intercepted rocket fell on the city of Ashdod.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com