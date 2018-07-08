Former Israeli ambassador to Poland: Netanyahu's Shoah statement 'false'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Professor Shevah Weiss, the former Israeli ambassador to Poland, sharply criticized the joint statement on Poland's role in the Holocaust by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki published as an advertisement in newspapers across Israel on Thursday.
"This document contains a few sentences that are correct, and the rest is either vague or false," said Weiss in an interview on Israel's Army Radio Sunday morning. "For instance, in contrast to what is written there, there were instances in which the Polish Government-in-Exile itself took pare in the murder of Jews"
The joint statement, published in The Jerusalem Post and elsewhere, claims that "the wartime Polish Government-in-Exile attempted to stop this Nazi activity by trying to raise awareness among the Western allies to the systematic murder of the Polish Jews."
Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to Holocaust victims, said in a sharply worded response that the joint document "contains a series of very problematic statements that violate existing historical knowledge accepted in the field."
Weiss, a Polish Holocaust survivor, also served as a chairman of Yad Vashem.