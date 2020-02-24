The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Four Chinese provinces lower coronavirus emergency response level

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 04:51
BEIJING - Four Chinese provinces Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi and Guizhou on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said.
Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II.China has a four-tier response system for pubic health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious.
Gansu province was the first to lower its measures on Friday, followed by Liaoning on Saturday.
409 new coronavirus deaths in mainland China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 05:13 AM
Seven wounded in shooting at flea market in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:57 AM
New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:52 AM
Trump administration backs off sending coronavirus patients to Alabama
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 03:50 AM
161 new coronavirus cases in South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 03:38 AM
UK venue owners must plan for militant attacks - security minster
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:12 AM
UK set to commence trade talks with US following Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 12:44 AM
Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile target' over Damascus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 11:52 PM
Austria stops train from Italy due to coronavirus suspects - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 09:54 PM
Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed – Sheba Medical Center
Stranded South Koreans returning home from Israel after virus scare
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 08:10 PM
Bar Ilan student in quarantine after visiting same site as Korean tourist
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 07:13 PM
Italy reports third coronavirus death near Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:50 PM
4 in UK test positive for coronavirus after being evacuated from cruise
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:33 PM
5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Turkey border area – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:26 PM
