France: The two-state solution is necessary

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 29, 2020 08:17
France said this morning that the two state solution regarding Israel and Palestine is necessary in order to obtain a just and lasting peace deal in the Middle East.
France welcomed US President Trump's latest efforts regarding the Middle East and it will continue to work with Europe and partners on the matter. The French Foreign Ministry also said that it will study closely the Trump peace plan.
It also added that any peace plan will have to conform with international law and international agreed parameters.
Coronavirus: Turkey says it will evacuate 32 citizens from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 10:21 AM
Coronavirus: Russia and China working together on a vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 09:33 AM
British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 09:24 AM
No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:50 AM
Arab League: Peace plan is a waste of Palestinian rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:29 AM
Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:29 AM
Australia to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 08:22 AM
Netanyahu meets with Pompeo in Washington
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:19 AM
Joe Biden slams peace plan as political stunt: 'This is not the way'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:03 AM
Malaysia in talks to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 07:37 AM
China virus turns Macau into gambling ghost town
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 07:33 AM
Australia to help quarantine coronavirus infected on Christmas Island
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 03:03 AM
China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 132
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:23 AM
Qatar appreciates efforts on solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 01:13 AM
Death toll from flooding in Brazil mining state rises to 52
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 01:08 AM
