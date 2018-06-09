June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
France's Macron: G7 statement on trade only first step

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 20:58
LA MALBAIE, Quebec - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that a joint statement from Group of Seven nations was just a first step and marked an attempt to "stabilize things" as a trade dispute with the United States threatened to tear the alliance apart.

"This agreement...is good news and it marks a collective desire to stabilize things," Macron told reporters. "Nevertheless, I do not consider that with a declaration all is obtained and it is obvious that we will have in the coming weeks, the next months, to continue to work."


