France's Macron will meet union representatives and local officials

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and associations of local elected officials on Monday, an Elysee palace source said on Sunday.
The meeting, which will take place at 0900 GMT, follows a fourth weekend of violent "yellow vest" riots in which anti-government protesters threw stones, torched cars and vandalized shops and restaurants across the country.
"The president wants to bring together all the political, territorial, economic and social forces at these difficult times for the nation, in order to hear their voices and proposals with a view to mobilize them into action," the source said.
