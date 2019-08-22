Gabi Ashkenazi rules out coalition with Ayman Odeh

The number 4 candidate in Blue and White, Former IDF Chief of Staff MK Gabi Ashkenazi said Thursday that his party would not invite the Joint Arab List to a coalition.



Ashkenazi was reacting to an interview with Joint List head Ayman Odeh in Yediot Ahronot, in which he said that he would be open to join a coalition formed by Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz under certain circumstances.

"We will not invite a party that does not recognize Israel as a Jewish state," Ashkenazi told Army Radio.The head of Balad party that is part of the Joint List, MK Mtanes Shehadeh, said that Odeh was speaking for himself and not for the entire List.The Democratic Union co-leader Stav Shafir welcomed Odeh's statements and said "Odeh understands that his outlook must change because in a true democracy, all citizens must be at the table, both in the parliament and the government."Likud responded to the report, saying that "Now it's clearer than ever: Benny Gantz will form a left-wing government with Ayman Odeh and the Arab parties. Anyone who wants a right-wing government mus vote for Likud."

