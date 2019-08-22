Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gabi Ashkenazi rules out coalition with Ayman Odeh

"We will not invite a party that does not recognize Israel as a Jewish state," Ashkenazi told Army Radio.

By
August 22, 2019 10:51
Gabi Ashkenazi at the Maariv security conference, March 27th, 2019

Gabi Ashkenazi at the Maariv security conference, March 27th, 2019. (photo credit: ALONI MOR)

The number 4 candidate in Blue and White, Former IDF Chief of Staff MK Gabi Ashkenazi said Thursday that his party would not invite the Joint Arab List to a coalition.

Ashkenazi was reacting to an interview with Joint List head Ayman Odeh in Yediot Ahronot, in which he said that he would be open to join a coalition formed by Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz under certain circumstances.

"We will not invite a party that does not recognize Israel as a Jewish state," Ashkenazi told Army Radio.

The head of Balad party that is part of the Joint List, MK Mtanes Shehadeh, said that Odeh was speaking for himself and not for the entire List.

The Democratic Union co-leader Stav Shafir welcomed Odeh's statements and said "Odeh understands that his outlook must change because in a true democracy, all citizens must be at the table, both in the parliament and the government."

Likud responded to the report, saying that "Now it's clearer than ever: Benny Gantz will form a left-wing government with Ayman Odeh and the Arab parties. Anyone who wants a right-wing government mus vote for Likud."


Related Content

August 22, 2019
Not all sweets were made equal, as new food labels explain

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings