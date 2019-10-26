Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gantz, Netanyahu to meet Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 19:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Head of Blue and White party Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a mutual statement announcing that they will be meeting on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the prime minister's office in the Kirya army base in Tel Aviv.


