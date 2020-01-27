Netanyahu, Gantz land in DC ahead of meeting with Trump on peace plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz landed in Washington, DC on Sunday, ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss the release of the administration’s peace plan, knows as “Deal of the Century.”The two traveled separately and will meet with Trump in two distinct meetings. Netanyahu landed around 8 pm local time. Among others, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman flew on his plane.
Gantz arrived in the US earlier in the day and he gave a short statement to reporters in his hotel."I am looking forward to meeting the president, the friendliest president to Israel, and to discuss these crucial issues to the future of Israel, [issues] with strategic consequences," he said.
Ambassador Friedman came to the back of the plane twice to pray with a minyan because he had to say Kaddish for his mother. (Also in the photo, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, pro-Bibi pundit Shimon Riklin, Mishpacha reporter Avi Blum) pic.twitter.com/VEsOBjXZPq— Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 27, 2020
