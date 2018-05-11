May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Gaza protester wounded in border demonstration

By REUTERS
May 11, 2018 12:39
GAZA- Israeli troops shot and wounded a Palestinian protester in Gaza, Palestinian medical workers said, as demonstrators arrived for the last Friday of a six-week protest at the Gaza-Israel border.

Organizers of the protest, called the "Great March of Return," said they expected tens of thousands of Gazans at border encampments in the coming days.

Israeli troops have killed 43 Palestinians during the protest, which ends on May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or "catastrophe," marking the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.


