General closure imposed on West Bank and Gaza ahead of election

A general closure was imposed on the West Bank as part of the preparations for election day, Israeli media sources reported Monday night.



According to the report, the crossings in the Gaza Strip were also closed. The closure is expected to end Tuesday at midnight, subject to a military assessment.



According to the IDF Spokesperson, during the closure, entrance will only be allowed in exceptional cases, as well as medical and humanitarian ones, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.



