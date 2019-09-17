Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

General closure imposed on West Bank and Gaza ahead of election

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 00:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 A general closure was imposed on the West Bank as part of the preparations for election day, Israeli media sources reported Monday night.

According to the report, the crossings in the Gaza Strip were also closed. The closure is expected to end Tuesday at midnight, subject to a military assessment.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, during the closure, entrance will only be allowed in exceptional cases, as well as medical and humanitarian ones, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 16, 2019
Trump says oil price rise after attack on Saudi plants 'not a problem'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut