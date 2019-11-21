German Ambassador: Pompeo's statement does not change international law

"Declaration of US Secretary of State Pompeo does not change international law," said German Ambassador to Israel Dr. Susanne Wasum-Rainer at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Thursday."The law of belligerent occupation is being guided by many rules of international law, humanitarian law, charter or UN and binding resolutions of the Security Council," Wasum-Rainer added.Wasum-Rainer stressed that "Germany and Israel are committed to international humanitarian law, so we will have to discuss in the international community how to deal with this change of interpretation of international law.""The assumption that the European court could be antisemitic is totally absurd and we in the EU on the basis of public international law, we differentiate between Israel … and the occupied territories. The European court did nothing but uphold this differentiation," Wasum-Rainer claimed.