Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

German minister: Some allies irritated by proposal for Syria security zone

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 15:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday Germany had received questions and some irritation from allies after Germany's defense minister suggested creating a security zone in northern Syria.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - also the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said the security zone should involve Turkey and Russia. She wants it to protect displaced civilians and ensure the fight continues against Islamic State militia, the first time Berlin has proposed a military mission in the Middle East.

"Since yesterday, after the CDU leaders' proposal, we have got some questions from our allies and there is some - this is indisputable - irritation amongst our partners," Maas said, adding there was currently no discussion among partners about creating such an international security zone.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
Pompeo: We inherited a mess in Syria, Obama allowed ISIS take root there

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings