The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Germany identifies first case of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2020 09:26
BERLIN - Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus that broke out in China, raising concerns about the spreading of the flu-like virus after the death toll in China climbed to 106.
Bavaria's health ministry said late on Monday that a man in the town of Starnberg, 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Munich, had been confirmed as suffering from the virus.The patient is in "good condition" and isolated under medical observation, the ministry in the southern state said in a statement posted on its website. It did not disclose any details of the patient's age or nationality.
"People who have been in contact (with the patient) have been informed in detail about possible symptoms, hygiene measures and transmission channels," the ministry said.
It will hold a news conference at 10 am local time (0900 GMT).
The virus, that broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, has thus far killed 106 people, infected over 2,800 others, stranded tens of millions during the big Lunar New Year holiday and rattled global markets.
Cases linked to people who traveled from Wuhan have been confirmed in a dozen countries, from Japan to the United States but no fatalities outside China have been reported.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he was not surprised the virus had reached Germany but the case in Bavaria showed how prepared the authorities were. He said the authorities were doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.
"The risk to the health of people in Germany from the new respiratory disease from China remains low," he said, citing the opinion of experts at the Robert Koch Institute.
Current US government is the worst in America's history - Iran president
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:27 AM
WHO chief confident in China's ability to contain coronavirus, urges calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:24 AM
Moscow governor signs Naama Issachar's pardon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 09:07 AM
Thailand confirms six more coronavirus infections, bringing total to 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:46 AM
South Korea to send charter flights to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:25 AM
Balloons with suspicious objects land in southern Israel
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/28/2020 08:24 AM
Kazakhstan restricts visas for Chinese citizens over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:12 AM
Edelstein will not be in discussion regarding the immunity committee
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 01/28/2020 07:33 AM
Japan sends charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus grows
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 06:32 AM
China's Hubei province says 100 dead, 2,714 total cases in virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:52 AM
China encourages people to reconsider timing of overseas travel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:36 AM
Syrian army captures 15 villages from pro-Turkish rebels - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 02:53 AM
Pompeo furious over Iranian attacks on US facilities in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 10:29 PM
Iran announces satellite launch plans, US counters is a cover for missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:54 PM
Iraqi PM to Pompeo: there must be de-escalation in the region
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by