Gov't to vote today on opening malls, libraries, gyms by Friday

6,145 active cases announced Monday morning, with 234 deaths.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2020 12:22
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The government will vote on Monday to decide whether to further ease coronavirus restrictions in Israel, enabling malls, libraries, gyms, water sports and non-medical treatment clinics to resume operations as early as Friday.
Once malls reopen, they will reportedly be required to collect information from shoppers as they enter and move between shops in a move to monitor and prevent the further spread of the virus. The use of exercise equipment at public parks and sitting on the beach is unlikely to be permitted at this stage.
The government debate comes as the number of active cases in Israel decreased to 6,145 on Monday morning, a decline of 73 cases overnight. To date, 234 citizens have died and 9,858 have recovered from the virus. A total of 93 patients are in serious condition and 72 require intubation.
Officials are wary, however, that easing restrictions too soon could allow a return to higher numbers.
As part of a long-term exit strategy proposal advanced ahead of the meeting, the Finance Ministry demanded that all shopping malls, national parks, tzimmers (single-room vacation cabins) and hotels offering guests direct access to rooms will be permitted to open from Tuesday. Next week, all preschool and kindergartens will open as currently planned.
The ministry also proposed the opening of markets, gyms, museums and sports events without crowds from May 17. At the end of the month, on May 31, the ministry proposed restaurants and event venues will finally be permitted to open their doors.
Government officials accused the Health Ministry of still demanding restrictions that will prevent most malls from being able to open.
The Health Ministry’s road map to normality is divided according to sectors, addressing a vast range of issues, including visiting family and friends and reopening cultural and sports institutions.
The document highlights that Israel can start implementing less-restrictive measures due to the good results it has achieved so far in containing the disease. But the situation could rapidly change, and new restrictions could be implemented.
Specifically, it said the outline is designed for a scenario in which the number of new cases per day is lower than 300, “of whom 100 are from the community and 200 from abroad, institutions and centers of outbreak,” and the total number of patients in serious condition is lower than 300.
In welcome news for business owners, the Knesset's Finance Committee approved an NIS 6 billion expansion of the government-secured loan fund for small and medium businesses on Monday, which will now stand at a total of NIS 14b.
Approximately 50,000 applications for financial assistance have been submitted to date, requesting a total of NIS 32.8b.
About 23,200 requests have been considered so far, with over two-thirds (68%) of reviewed applications approved. A total of NIS 5.9b. has been allocated to business owners.
"Given the large demand for state-guaranteed loans by small and medium businesses, we saw that it was appropriate to significantly increase the volume of loans in the fund," said Finance Ministry Accountant-General Rony Hizkiyahu.
"I welcome the mobilization of the Finance Committee and the banking system to provide assistance to the business sector at this time."


