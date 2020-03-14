The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, toll rises to three

By REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 12:19
ATHENS - Greece reported two more fatalities from a coronavirus infection on Saturday, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.
The deceased were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the Health Ministry said. There were 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Friday.
Abu Dhabi to temporarily shut Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, Ferrari World
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 12:19 PM
Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 11:58 AM
Poland cannot rule out delaying presidential election
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 11:33 AM
UK to ban mass gatherings from next week to curb coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 11:28 AM
Soroka Medical Center coronavirus lab open on Saturday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 09:52 AM
Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 09:27 AM
Indonesian capital closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 08:49 AM
Toronto Raptors: No positive tests for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 07:34 AM
Disney to release 'Frozen 2' on streaming platform three months early
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 06:53 AM
Trump encountered second person who later tested positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 06:42 AM
Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 06:32 AM
New Zealand: 'Anyone entering country must self-isolate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 06:11 AM
Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights starting on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 05:28 AM
Czech government closing most shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:26 AM
Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 04:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by