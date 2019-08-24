Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gunman opens fire on bus in Petra area

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 12:41
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying tourist guides near Jordan's ancient city of Petra, a major tourist attraction, but there were no injuries, Ammon news agency said on Saturday.

"A security source told Ammon that the bus, which belongs to Petra local authorities, sustained material damage but there were no injuries," the news agency reported.


