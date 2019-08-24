Gunman opens fire on bus in Petra area

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying tourist guides near Jordan's ancient city of Petra, a major tourist attraction, but there were no injuries, Ammon news agency said on Saturday.



"A security source told Ammon that the bus, which belongs to Petra local authorities, sustained material damage but there were no injuries," the news agency reported.

