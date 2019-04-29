Gunman opens fire near church in West Baltimore, at least one dead

Visitors view ABN AMRO ONE at inner harbor in Baltimore after winning fifth leg of Volvo Ocean Race.
One day after shots rock Chabad, shootout strikes church BBQs in Baltimore.
At least one person is dead and seven wounded after a shooting attack took place in West Baltimore early Sunday night, according to media reports. The gunfire rocked neighborhood cookouts near a local church.
CNN, which is one of the few outlets that covered the attack, quoted authorities as needing the public’s help identifying the gunman and more possible victims in an attack that Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called “tragic, cowardly.”
The events took place on both side of the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue. The gunman was described as “firing indiscriminately into the crowd,” striking several people.
Police said that based on the presence of two sets of shells it is likely that more than one person shot, perhaps a second shooter was returning fire. According to CNN, it is undetermined whether the two cookouts on either side of the street were connected.
The identities of the dead and wounded are still unknown.
This is a developing story.
