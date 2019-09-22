Haredi parties may join forces to win opposition leader role - Report

Ultra-Orthodox parties may close ranks and create a 17-seat block, winning the role of Opposition Leader, if left out of a possible unity government, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The move will place this hypothetical united Haredi party ahead of the Joint List party that now holds 13 seats in the upcoming Knesset according to recent elections, unofficial results suggest.

Should a unity government be created with the Haredi parties, but without the Joint List, for the first time in Israeli history an Arab-Israeli politician will fill the position of Opposition Leader.

