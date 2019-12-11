The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million tentative settlement with accusers

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 22:04
Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of women who accused the former Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, The New York Times said on Wednesday, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations.
The accord would end nearly all lawsuits by actresses and former Weinstein employees who accused him of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, the newspaper said. Weinstein would not be required under the settlement to admit wrongdoing or pay anything, and insurers for the former Weinstein Co studio would fund the payout, it added.Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct dating back decades by more than 70 women. He has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters were consensual.
First reading of bill to disperse Knesset passes 91-0
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 10:24 PM
Death toll rises to eight in New Zealand volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 09:18 PM
Police arrest 5 at haredi protest in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 09:17 PM
Danish police arrest 20 in raids to thwart suspected Islamist attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 07:50 PM
Lapid: Elections will be ‘a festival of violence and disgust’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 07:40 PM
Senate could start Trump impeachment trial in January
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 04:59 PM
Iran dismisses Macron's call for release of two jailed French citizens
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 04:52 PM
Algerian protesters demand Thursday's election be canceled
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 01:20 PM
Liberman blames both Likud and Blue and White for political crisis
Benny Gantz expresses sorrow for Jersey City victims
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 01:04 PM
Russia, Turkey, Iran concerned about "terrorist presence" in Syrian Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 12:41 PM
Russia arrests alleged Ukrainian nationalist in suspected bomb plot
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 12:34 PM
Joint List aims to achieve historic result of 15 seats in new election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 12:33 PM
Gantz: Netanyahu is trying to reach majority that will guarantee immunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 12:29 PM
Knesset approves bill to disperse itself in first reading
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 12:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by