Head of Dolev terror attack cell to be released from hospital - report

Samer Mina Salim Arbid, the head of the terror cell that carried out an IED attack at a spring in Dolev in which Rina Shnerb was killed, will be released from the hospital on Thursday, according to Israeli media reports.



Arbid will be transferred to an Israel Prison Service clinic and will be questioned by the Shin Bet. He was hospitalized in serious condition after collapsing while being interrogated.

The defense lawyers said that Arbid, who was arrested by security forces on September 25, was tortured by the Shin Bet during his interrogation, and that he was almost killed as a result.When Arbid was transferred to Hadassah-University Medical Center by September 28, he was considered in critical condition.Arbid is considered one of the PFLP’s top officials in Ramallah, and he was previously arrested for preparing PFLP explosive devices during the Second Intifada.

